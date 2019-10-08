BR Mayor's Office announces date of 2019 veterans parade

BATON ROUGE - The City of Baton Rouge is hosting the Capital Region Veteran's Parade in downtown on Saturday, November 16.



The Mayor's Office says the parade will run down River Road starting in front of the Pentagon Barracks and ending at the USS Kidd. The purpose of the event is to honor the service and sacrifices of local veterans.

Three 100-year-old World War II Veterans will be recognized: Warrant Officer Johnnie A. Jones Sr., Corporal Leon Dixon Sr., and the oldest World War II Veteran in the United States: Private First-Class Lawrence Brooks.

The event will also feature live music by Jonathan Boogie Long as well as food and drink vendors.

Entertainment begins at 11:00 a.m. on the River Plaza Stage adjacent to the USS Kidd Museum with the parade beginning to roll at 12:00 p.m. All ages are welcome.

The parade is sponsored by the Mayor-President's Advisory Council on Veteran's Affairs.