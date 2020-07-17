BR mayor recognizes July 17 as 'Fallen Heroes Day' in honor of officers killed in 2016

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is recognizing Friday as a Fallen Heroes Day to honor three area lawmen who were killed in an ambush four years ago.

Broome says the day of remembrance will honor EBRSO Deputy Brad Garafola and BRPD officers Matthew Gerald and Montrell Jackson. All three were killed during an ambush shooting along Airline Highway back in 2016.

You can read the full statement from the mayor's office below.

"Today we honor the memory of BRPD Officer Montrell Jackson, BRPD Officer Matthew Gerald, and EBRSO Deputy Brad Garafola who bravely served our community and paid the ultimate sacrifice as they were tragically killed four years ago. We also pray for those injured and forever changed by the tragedy.

These public servants represented the best of our community. We will forever remember the words of Officer Montrell Jackson: “Don’t let hate infect your heart.” Please keep them and their families in your prayers as we recognize today as Fallen Heroes Day in their memory."