BR judge dropping re-election bid after La. Supreme Court rejects challenge to age limit

BATON ROUGE - Judge Janice Clark will no longer seek re-election after the state Supreme Court again denied her challenge of a law barring justices from seeking election beyond age 70.

The Louisiana Supreme Court upheld its position that Clark, 73, is too old to keep her seat beyond her current six-year term. With the decision, Clark's 28-year run with the 19th Judicial District Court will end when that term expires Dec. 31.

Clark told the Advocate she intends to withdraw from the race in the wake of the latest ruling.

The race for Clark's seat will now be between East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney William "Will" Jorden and Baton Rouge lawyer Dele Adebamiji.

Clark had filed paperwork to qualify for re-election last week while she waited for an appeal to the court's initial ruling to play out.