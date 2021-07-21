82°
BR investigators search for arsonist behind fire at N. 36th Street home

Wednesday, July 21 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning, a fire was intentionally set at a home on N. 36th Street, Baton Rouge officials say.

According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a residence within the 1500 block of N. 36th street was in flames around 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters were called to the scene and they worked quickly to extinguish the blaze; in less than twenty minutes they had the situation under control.

Officials say the fire started in a rear bedroom of the residence and though the flames were contained to this area, the rest of the home was impacted by smoke and water damage.

No one was injured during the blaze, but the building sustained $40,000 in damages.

As this was an intentionally set fire, officials are urging anyone with information related to the incident to call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-1419.

