BR firefighters save a life after finding driver unconscious in burning car
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews saved an unconscious driver Thursday night while responding to a car crash on Douglas Ave.
When authorities arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m., officials say they found a car engulfed in flames and crashed in a ditch.
Witnesses told officials there was a person still inside of the vehicle and firefighters worked to rescue them from the blaze.
The person was recovered without suffering any burns, but the driver was unconscious and not breathing.
Firefighters were able to provide medical treatment ahead of EMS and when they arrived on the scene, the patient was alert and talking.
This is an ongoing investigation.
