BR Fire Dept to honor those killed during September 11 terrorist attack with moment of silence
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department issued a release Wednesday, stating that it will hold a 'moment of silence' this Friday in honor of those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 attack on the United States.
The moment of silence will occur at 7:46 a.m., which is the moment the first plane struck the World Trade Center.
The fire department's statement said at that time, "all Engines and Ladders will be pulled on the aprons and firefighters will stand at attention for one minute to honor all the fallen. We shall always remember and NEVER forget."
During the September 11 attacks, a total of 2,977 people died, 19 hijackers committed murder/suicide, and more than 6,000 others were injured.
The immediate deaths included 265 on the four planes (including the terrorists), 2,606 in the World Trade Center and in the surrounding area, and 125 at the Pentagon.
