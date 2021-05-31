BR Concert Band to serenade audiences with patriotic tunes on Memorial Day

BATON ROUGE - This Memorial Day, the Baton Rouge Concert Band will commemorate the nation's veterans with a special performance held Monday, in the Main Library at Goodwood's Outside Plaza at 7 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Concert Band was founded by Vernon Taranto, Sr., who was its lead conductor from its inception in 1976 until 2002.

His successor is Mrs. Sheily Bell.

As a volunteer community band, the group of dedicated musicians performs at several free concerts each year.

Click here for more information on the band.