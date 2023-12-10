59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BR case leads Supreme Court to extend parole to teen killers

7 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Monday, January 25 2016 Jan 25, 2016 January 25, 2016 10:08 AM January 25, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press

Trending News

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court has ruled that people serving life terms for murders they committed as teenagers must have a chance to seek their freedom.

The justices on Monday voted 6-3 to extend a ruling from 2012 that struck down automatic life terms with no chance of parole for teenage killers. Now, even those who were convicted long ago must be considered for parole or given a new sentence.

The court ruled in the case of Henry Montgomery. He's been imprisoned more than 50 years, since he killed a sheriff's deputy as a 17-year-old in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1963.

Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote the majority opinion.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days