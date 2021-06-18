BR attorney arrested on domestic charge Friday

BATON ROUGE - Attorney Peyton Murphy was arrested after an alleged domestic incident involving his estranged wife.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Murphy was booked into jail Friday morning on a charge of domestic abuse.

Court documents show Murphy's wife has a restraining order against him related to a previous complaint. The couple are going through a divorce.

Arrest records said Murphy allegedly confronted the woman June 12 at her Baton Rouge home. She claimed Murphy forcefully pulled her out of a sauna and took her phone.

When questioned by deputies, Murphy admitted that he had a private investigator following his wife and claimed he wanted check on his children.

Murphy said his wife had been drinking and that he pulled his wife out of the sauna out of fear for her safety. He also claimed that he grabbed the victim's phone because he mistook it for his own and returned it to her shortly afterward.

"The accused stated he knew he was not suppose[d] to be there but he was willing to go to jail for his kids," deputies wrote in an arrest report.