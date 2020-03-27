BR ad agency creates, sell t-shirts to support virus relief efforts

BATON ROUGE – One of the capital city’s digital media and advertising agencies is doing its part to promote unity (at a safe distance) among Louisianians during the virus pandemic.

Red Six Media has launched StickTogetherBR.com as an online store where locals can purchase t-shirts that encourage positivity and unity.

Profits will go to The Baton Rouge Area Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund, which is making grants to fill immediate needs during the pandemic.

“The Foundation has already started making grants from our Emergency Relief Fund, including one that is helping to feed 10,000 Baton Rouge schoolchildren for three weeks,” said John G. Davies, BRAF president and CEO.

“We thank Red Six Media and our other donors for standing with us as we respond, knowing surely that we will get to the other side of this pandemic and become stronger as a region.”

As south Louisiana joins the nation and globe in facing an unprecedented crisis, companies like Red Six Media continue to shift their focus to the community’s needs.