BPRD identifies suspect in deadly N. 23rd Street shooting

Image: Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE - Police have identified a suspect in the shooting that left a 28-year-old man dead on North 23rd Street earlier this month.

39-year-old Michael Collins is now wanted by Baton Rouge Police for his alleged role in the Sept. 14 shooting that happened in the 1700 block of North 23rd at around 10:50 p.m.

Levi Alexander was found in the street when officers responded to the shots fired call. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said additional information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Collins is urged to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.