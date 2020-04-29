BP donates three million gallons of jet fuel to COVID-19 relief efforts

BP engineers at one of BP's plants Photo: BP/Facebook

HOUSTON - In response to the pandemic, one of the world's leading energy producers, BP, is donating three million gallons of jet fuel to FedEx Express charter flights and Alaska Airlines to support the timely delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other essential goods to areas at great risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BP will offset the carbon emissions of all donated fuel deliveries through its Target Neutral program.

“Frontline medical providers depend on PPE to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 and to save lives. BP is working to help deliver this equipment quickly by donating jet fuel to air carriers who will get supplies where they need to go,” said Susan Dio, chairman and president of BP America. “COVID-19 is a human crisis. People are suffering, and BP wants to help.

We’re pulling together our global resources to ensure first responders, health care workers and patients know that they’re not alone.”

The donation builds on BP’s commitment to supporting frontline workers by offering a 50-cents-per-gallon discount on fuel for first responders, doctors, nurses and hospital workers verified through ID.me, a digital identity verification system.

To date, the program has distributed approximately 800,000 unique discount codes.

