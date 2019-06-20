BP appeals judge's refusal to remove claims administrator

NEW ORLEANS - BP PLC is asking the federal appeals court in New Orleans to kick out the administrator of damage settlement claims from its 2010 oil spill.



A brief filed Tuesday with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals contends, among other things, that Patrick Juneau had secretly drafted pleadings filed against BP before he was appointed.



U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier rejected BP's arguments in November. The judge wrote that before his appointment, Juneau told BP and at least six of its attorneys that he had done consulting work for the state. Barbier also said BP filed its motion to remove Juneau too late.



BP also challenged Juneau's interpretation of a 2012 claims settlement once hailed by both sides. The U.S. Supreme Court has refused without comment to hear that case.