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Boys and Girls Club counselor accused of inappropriate behavior with juvenile
LAYFAYETTE - Police have arrested a Boys and Girls Club counselor for engaging in inappropriate behavior with a juvenile member.
KATC reports, Jeckell Fuslier was arrested at the Lafayette location Tuesday. Authorities say Fuliser sent the juvenile explicit pictures and engaged in inappropriate behavior with the victim.
Investigators say the alleged activities happened over an extended period of time.
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Fuselier was charged with carnal knowledge and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Since the investigation is ongoing, Fuselier could face additional charges.
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