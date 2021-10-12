83°
Boys, ages 11 & 14, arrested after robbing man at gunpoint

1 hour 59 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, October 12 2021 Oct 12, 2021 October 12, 2021 4:27 PM October 12, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - An 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were arrested after robbing a man at gunpoint, police said.

WDSU cited New Orleans police saying the parents brought the boys back to the scene where they stole a 34-year-old man's cell phone, and the victim identified them.

Police arrested both of the minors for armed robbery.

No other details were immediately available.

