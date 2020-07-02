Boy Scouts recall scout pins that contain high levels of lead

Image via Consumer Product Safety Commission

BATON ROUGE- The Boy Scouts of America are recalling cub scout outdoor activity pins that contain lead levels above the federal limit.

The rhomboid-shaped pin is silver with a gold animal paw painted on a blue background is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

About 78,000 pins were manufactured and distributed at Boy Scouts of America retail stores and authorized distributors nationwide. The pins were also available on the "scout shop" online from April of 2016 through January of 2020 for about $1.

The pins were manufactured in China, imported through Symbol Arts LLC out of Ogden, Utah, and distributed through the Boy Scouts of America out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Consumers should immediately take the recalled pin away from children and return the pin to any Boy Scouts of America retail store or contact Boy Scout of America’s National Distribution Center for a full refund, including shipping, or for a merchandise credit," the Consumer Product Safety Commission stated in the recall.

Full refunds including shipping for the recalled pins are available at any Boy Scouts store or through their national distribution center.

Consumers can contact Boy Scouts of America from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. central time at 800-323-0736 Monday through Friday or online at www.scoutshop.org and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.