97°
Latest Weather Blog
Boy injured in shooting along N Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - A child was shot in the leg and the arm on Monday at the corner of Fairfields Avenue and North Acadian Thruway.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before noon. On Monday, officers said the victim was a female, but on Tuesday said a mistake was made and a black male juvenile was the victim.
Officers say the boy is expected to survive and it is currently under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish correctional officer arrested, excessive use of force on an inmate
-
Livingston Parish School Board Cost Cutting Task Force called a 'farce' by...
-
Trash pile sitting at curb for weeks, neighbor tired of mess
-
Single mother loses everything in apartment fire, struggling to pick up the...
-
New Jersey police arrest Prairieville man for traveling from Louisiana to meet...