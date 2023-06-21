72°
Latest Weather Blog
Boy injured in shooting along N Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - A child was shot in the leg and the arm on Monday at the corner of Fairfields Avenue and North Acadian Thruway.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before noon. On Monday, officers said the victim was a female, but on Tuesday said a mistake was made and a black male juvenile was the victim.
Officers say the boy is expected to survive and it is currently under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU beats Tennessee 5-0 in College World Series rematch
-
Ascension jail worker fired after he was caught on video beating inmate...
-
Parts of capital area pounded by hail Tuesday
-
Insurance fraud a multi-billion dollar industry, team works to protect members
-
International soccer game canceled, but Baton Rouge says upper-level matches still a...