Boy injured in shooting along N Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE - A child was shot in the leg and the arm on Monday at the corner of Fairfields Avenue and North Acadian Thruway.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before noon. On Monday, officers said the victim was a female, but on Tuesday said a mistake was made and a black male juvenile was the victim.

Officers say the boy is expected to survive and it is currently under investigation.