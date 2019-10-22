Boy facing criminal charges after bringing BB pistols to La. middle school

THIBODAUX - A 12-year-old is being charged after he allegedly brought two BB guns to school and shot pellets at other students.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, the West Thibodaux Middle student was taken into custody early Tuesday after he allegedly pulled the BB guns out at his bus stop and shot at other students.

Deputies found the boy near the school's portable classrooms later that morning. One of the guns was found in the student's waistband, and the second was found on the ground beneath one of the portable buildings.

“All guns, including BB guns, are strictly prohibited on school grounds,” Sheriff Craig Webre said in a statement. “Not only are BB guns dangerous, but law enforcement officers will most often not have the time or ability to distinguish a replica pistol from an actual firearm and will treat the situation as though there is a real firearm present. It’s imperative that any gun of this nature be easily distinguishable from a real firearm.”

He was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon onto school property and released back into the custody of his mother.