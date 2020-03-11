Boy burned after using homemade hand sanitizer purchased from New Jersey 7-Eleven

Homemade hand sanitizer sold at New Jersey 7-Eleven Photo: River Vale Police Department

RIVER VALE, NJ - A child was burned after using a hand sanitizer purchased from a New Jersey 7-Eleven on Monday.

Officers with the River Vale Police Department went to the store after viewing photos shared on social media showing chemical burns on the little boy's arms and legs.

About 12 bottles of the product were sold Monday.

Photos of the sanitizer showed no discernible label, suggesting it may have been homemade in the face of widespread hand sanitizer shortages due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"While further investigation is underway, our first priority is to make the public aware that they should not use this item if they purchased it at the River Vale 7-Eleven," Lt. John DeVoe said in a statement.

CNN reached out to the River Vale 7-Eleven store, but multiple calls to the business went unanswered.

Officials say the product hasn't been found in other 7-Eleven stores, just the River Vale location.

It is unclear whether the River Vale location is the maker of the product or acting as a retailer.

Police say they're investigating the issue and asking those who purchased the item to contact authorities.