Boy, 14, dies during football conditioning drills

58 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, June 12 2019 Jun 12, 2019 June 12, 2019 4:29 PM June 12, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WFLA
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida teen has died after collapsing during conditioning drills with his school's football team.
  
The Tampa Bay Times reports that 14-year-old Hezekiah Walters collapsed Tuesday afternoon at Middleton High School.
  
Tampa police say the team had been conducting drills for about a half-hour when the incoming freshman lost consciousness. He later died at a hospital.
  
Police say the practice included weightlifting and wind sprints with water breaks.
  
The county medical examiner's office will determine a cause of death.
  
A Hillsborough County Public Schools spokeswoman says the district is reviewing the death.
