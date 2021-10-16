62°
Boy, 13, killed when bullets came through his bedroom window
TUSCALOOSA - A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed when bullets from a drive-by shooting flew through his bedroom window.
Tuscaloosa Police Department said the boy was sitting in his room, playing on his iPad, when the shooting happened Friday night.
"There were so many shell casings in the road, officers had to pull business cards from their wallets to fold and use as temporary evidence markers. The parents and family of a 13-year-old boy had to stand across the street and watch paramedics drive the ambulance away after realizing there was nothing they could do," the police department said.
The name of the boy has not been released.
Anyone with information that could be helpful should call 205-349-2121 or 205-464-8690.
