Boxing champ, Laila Ali, to serve as keynote speaker during Women's Leadership conference

BATON ROUGE - The Junior League of Baton Rouge is hosting a women's leadership conference that will feature world-class athlete and boxing champ, Laila Ali.

As the daughter of the late Muhammad Ali, Laila is a four-time undefeated boxing world champion, whose stellar record includes 24 wins (21 of which were “knockouts”) and zero losses. Laila is heralded as the most successful female in the history of women’s boxing.

Laila is a sought-after inspirational speaker and author of her life’s story in a dynamic book for young women entitled Reach!

The conference will feature breakout sessions for personal and professional growth, luncheon with a keynote speaker, networking breaks, and the day will be capped off by a poverty simulation training. Attendees are welcome to come and go as they wish.

The event takes place Friday, March 13 and tickets are $100/person for general admission.

