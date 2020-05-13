Bowling alleys among businesses not able to reopen in 'Phase One' of Governor's plan

BATON ROUGE- While many businesses will reopen their stores to customers with restrictions as the state enters 'Phase One' of reopening the economy, some will have to wait longer.

Bowling alleys are among those still waiting for the green light.

"It's something we all should support because it helps the youth, it's great for physical activity, and I think it's good for the community in general," All Star Lanes bowling coach, Garth Ridge said.

Since the doors to bowling centers closed due to COVID-19, Ridge has lost the opportunity to coach his young athletes.

This not only affects him, but ultimately impacts their scholarship opportunities.

"I've heard some people refer to it as just a leisure activity, but I think that when you look at the whole picture of what bowling means, especially to the youth bowlers, you realize it's really not a leisure activity. This is something that can be vital to their education," Ridge said.

Many bowling alleys, like All Star Lanes, are still in limbo on whether or not they will be able to open their doors to the public come May 15th.

Owner Mike Lacroix says they are prepared with new social distancing practices in place.

"We're awaiting more guidance, but we're hoping that we can open. We feel we can do things the right way and be an asset to the community," Lacroix said.

The list of businesses to on the Governor's website set to reopen Friday doesn't specifically mention bowling alleys. Under the Governor's current proclamation, they are to remain closed.

On Wednesday The State Fire Marshal's Office said that any business not currently listed to reopen in phase one will likely remain closed, including bowling alleys.

A tough reality for Ridge and the young athletes he coaches.

The Governor is expected to issue a proclamation specifying new details Thursday.