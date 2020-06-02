Bowling alleys among businesses looking to bounce back in phase 2 of La.'s reopening

BATON ROUGE- Bowling alleys have been given the green light to reopen Friday, June 5.

General Manager Mike LaCroix at All Star Lanes is now working to overcome the losses, embrace necessary safety change, and reopen in the middle of a pandemic.

"We need our customers to come back. We need our friends to come visit us. We're glad the governor is allowing us to open in Phase Two, and we're excited," LaCroix.

He says they have been able to spend this time sanitizing surfaces and preparing for a safe and healthy return.

"It's going to take time for everyone to get comfortable, it's going to take time for word to get out that it's a safe place. So, it's going to be a slow start up, and we're prepared for that," LaCroix said.

All Star Lanes will have a variation of sanitizers available for customers to use and social distancing markers to keep players apart. There will also be temperature checks at the door.

Guests are not required to wear masks and gloves, but employees will provide them to you if that makes you more comfortable.

In phase two, bowling alleys are allowed to fill up 50 percent of their capacity.