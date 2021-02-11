66°
'Bow-Z' wows crowd at bulldog pageant for Drake Relays
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A 2-year-old pup once destined to be euthanized was crowned the winner of Sunday's "Beautiful Bulldog Contest" at Drake University.
The 39th annual tongue-in-cheek pageant for English bulldogs, Drake's mascot, is the unofficial start to this week's Drake Relays track meet.
This year's champion, "Bow-Z," hails from nearby Pella, Iowa. She was set to be put down as a puppy because of various physical ailments but was re-routed to a no-kill shelter instead.
Bow-Z beat a field of 40 slobbering bulldogs - most of which were decked out in outlandish costumes - with names like Rocky, Tucker and Beau.
The Drake Relays being in earnest on Thursday and wrap up on Saturday.
