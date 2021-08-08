90°
Bourbon Street shooting leaves four injured
NEW ORLEANS - Another downtown shooting early Sunday left four victims injured.
New Orleans Police Department said around 2 a.m. August 8 someone opened fire on a crowd near 1100 Bourbon Street.
Four people were shot, but none of the injuries are life-threatening. Three of the victims suffered graze wounds.
Just last week, five people were injured in a separate shooting on the corner of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue.
