Bourbon Street shooting leaves four injured

NEW ORLEANS - Another downtown shooting early Sunday left four victims injured.

New Orleans Police Department said around 2 a.m. August 8 someone opened fire on a crowd near 1100 Bourbon Street.

Four people were shot, but none of the injuries are life-threatening. Three of the victims suffered graze wounds.

Just last week, five people were injured in a separate shooting on the corner of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue.