Bottles of bleach found inside suspect's home helped tie him to Sadie Roberts-Joseph's murder

BATON ROUGE - New documents filed by law enforcement say empty bleach bottles found inside a suspected killer's home helped tie him to the murder of Baton Rouge icon Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

A search warrant from the Baton Rouge Police Department suggests the bottles found inside the Goudchaux Street property owned by Roberts-Joseph were used by Ronn Bell when he dumped her body earlier this month.

The beloved activist was found suffocated in the trunk of her own car, her body doused in bleach, on July 12. The documents say that small black fibers found around Roberts-Joseph's body matched fibers found on the empty bleach bottles.

Bell, who was renting the Goudchaux Street property from Roberts-Joseph, was arrested last Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder. Investigators believe he killed Roberts-Joseph after she tried to collect more than $1,200 in overdue rent payments from him.

Bell was previously convicted of raping a 9-year-old in 2007. However, Bell was out of prison after only seven years because of a plea deal.