Both Zachary High basketball teams are making a run to a state title

ZACHARY - The standards are set pretty high when it comes to athletics at Zachary High. That's no different during basketball season.

Zachary's girl's and boy's basketball teams are among the top three seeds for the Division I Non-Select playoff bracket. The boys are the No. 1 overall seed, and the Lady Broncos came into the post season as the No. 3 seed.

"Zachary is supposed to be number one. That's what's in my mind. If we're anything under that, then to be honest, it's not really success to us," boy's basketball head coach, Jonathan McClinton said about the standard at Zachary.

The Lady Broncos are looking to avenge their quarterfinal losses in the past two seasons and make it back to Hammond for the semi-finals and hopefully, the championship game. Coach Tami McClure and her players believe they have what it takes to hoist a trophy.

"Losing by two last year sticks with us. We lost in the quarterfinals the year before to Ponchatoula. We're right there. We just have to get over that hump, but knowing we have to get over that hump, it's the last time so you have to give everything you possibly can," McClure said about what it takes to make it to the top.

"We're very athletic. We have all the pieces in order to go to the next level and win championships," senior guard Tiarra McPipe said.

The top ranked boys team is enjoying their first round by before having to face either H.L. Bourgeois or West Monroe in the regional round.

The Broncos are no stranger to state titles. They won back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022. This year's squad is young, but their ability to score the ball has gotten them a long way. Coach McClinton believes the fundamentals are there, his team just needs to play freely.

"I think they have all the intangibles. It's when our guys feel like we can do it. Once our guys have in their head that 'I'm not thinking about the next play. I'm not thinking about what happens. I just react.' When we get to the reaction, that's when we play the best," McClinton said.

The support between athletic programs run deep, and with both basketball squads hunting a state title, it means just a bit more now.

"I call Coach McClure my big sister. She's the one that, she punishes me when she thinks I'm doing something I'm not supposed to be doing, and she rarely praises me. The only praise I might get is 'good win.' I know, obviously, if she's not playing and we're playing, she's going to be there. If I'm not playing and they're playing, I'm going to be there," McClinton said about his relationship with Coach McClure.

If the girl's team is able to win a state title this season, it will be their first since 1927.