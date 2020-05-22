90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Both Superior Grill locations temporarily closed after workers show coronavirus symptoms

30 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 May 22, 2020 2:22 PM May 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image via Superior Grill Highland's Facebook page

BATON ROUGE- Both Superior Grill restaurants are temporarily closed due to some of its staff showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Employees working in the 'back of the house' showed signs of having the virus at the Highland Road location, according to management. Because of this, the Mexican diner will be temporarily closed.

As a precaution, the Government St. location will be temporarily closing as well.

Management says both restaurants will be deep-cleaned by a third party and they are planning to re-open both restaurants on Tuesday, May 25.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days