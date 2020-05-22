90°
Both Superior Grill locations temporarily closed after workers show coronavirus symptoms
BATON ROUGE- Both Superior Grill restaurants are temporarily closed due to some of its staff showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Employees working in the 'back of the house' showed signs of having the virus at the Highland Road location, but cases are not confirmed, according to management. Because of this, the Mexican diner will be temporarily closed.
As a precaution, the Government St. location will be temporarily closing as well.
Management says both restaurants will be deep-cleaned by a third party and they are planning to re-open both restaurants on Tuesday, May 26.
