78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Both I-10 West lanes closed near Vinton for 18-wheeler removal

2 hours 12 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, May 02 2021 May 2, 2021 May 02, 2021 5:03 PM May 02, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Louisiana State Police

VINTON – Both lanes of the I-10 West will be closed for an indefinite period of time.

Louisiana State Police announced Sunday that they would be helping to remove an 18-wheeler from the side of the interstate, and needed to close off the lanes.

All westbound traffic will be diverted onto LA 3063 to US 90. Drivers can also take LA 109 and re-enter I-10 West, authorities say.

Trending News

People can find more information on road closures at www.511la.org.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days