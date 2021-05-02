78°
Both I-10 West lanes closed near Vinton for 18-wheeler removal
VINTON – Both lanes of the I-10 West will be closed for an indefinite period of time.
Louisiana State Police announced Sunday that they would be helping to remove an 18-wheeler from the side of the interstate, and needed to close off the lanes.
All westbound traffic will be diverted onto LA 3063 to US 90. Drivers can also take LA 109 and re-enter I-10 West, authorities say.
People can find more information on road closures at www.511la.org.
