Both District 62 and District 18 races will head to runoffs

BATON ROUGE- The election for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 62 seat, and the Louisiana House of Representatives District 18 seat are both headed to runoffs.

The candidates that ran for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 62 seat are the following:

-Roy Daryl Adams (IND)

-Dennis Aucoin (REP)

-Jerel Giarrusso (DEM)

-Tarries Greenup (DEM)

-Jonathan Loveall (DEM)

Roy Darl Adam recieved 31 percent of the votes while Dennis Aucoin collected 45 percent of the votes.

The candidates that ran for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 18 seat are the following:

-NaTashia Carter Benoit (DEM)

-Tammi G. Fabre (REP)

-Jason Lee Fowler, Jr. (REP)

-Jeremy S. LaCombe (DEM)

-"Bill" Spencer (DEM)

-Gary "Sprout" Spillman (DEM)

Jeremy S. LaCombe received 43 percent of the votes while Tammi G. Fabre collected 23 percent of the votes.

Since no candidate received 50% of the votes a run-off election will be held on March 30th.

