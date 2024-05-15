64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Botched pothole repairs cause traffic jam on I-10 Thursday

5 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 March 21, 2019 7:41 AM March 21, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Failed attempts to patch up a pothole overnight led to an hours-long closure of multiple lanes on I-10 Thursday morning.

The incident was reported before 6 a.m. at College Drive. DOTD closed the middle and right lanes throughout the morning to patch the hole with concrete. The lanes were eventually opened just after noon.

A statement from the department said the roadway was initially patched overnight, but the concrete did not settle in time for morning traffic.

Trending News

Though the lanes have reopened, DOTD said driver can expect more than a dozen miles of delays.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days