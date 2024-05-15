Latest Weather Blog
Botched pothole repairs cause traffic jam on I-10 Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Failed attempts to patch up a pothole overnight led to an hours-long closure of multiple lanes on I-10 Thursday morning.
POTHOLE PROBLEM: I-10 down to one lane eastbound at College as crews fill pothole, expect HEAVY delays.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) March 21, 2019
The incident was reported before 6 a.m. at College Drive. DOTD closed the middle and right lanes throughout the morning to patch the hole with concrete. The lanes were eventually opened just after noon.
A statement from the department said the roadway was initially patched overnight, but the concrete did not settle in time for morning traffic.
Though the lanes have reopened, DOTD said driver can expect more than a dozen miles of delays.
All lanes are open on I-10 East at College Drive. Congestion has reached approximately 18 miles in length.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 21, 2019
