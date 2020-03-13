Boston Marathon rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns

Boston Marathon 2020 Photo: Women's Running Magazine

BOSTON, MASS - The Boston Marathon has been canceled due to concerns related to the spread of novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

According to MetroWest Daily News, after Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency, officials from the eight cities and towns on the route met to discuss when the race would be rescheduled and decided to reschedule the date to September 14.

This marks the first time in its 124-year history that the race has been canceled.

About 30,000 people run the marathon each year and about a million spectators typically view the race from the sidelines.