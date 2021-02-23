Latest Weather Blog
Bossier Parish deputy allegedly shot, wounded by daughter
BENTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman was arrested and accused of shooting and wounding her father, who is a local sheriff’s deputy, authorities said.
Kalee L. Wich, 22, was charged Monday with attempted first degree murder in the shooting of 56-year-old Deputy Burt Wich of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.
A sheriff’s office press release said investigators were called to Deputy Wich’s home around 5 p.m. Monday, where they found him suffering from multiple gunshots wounds.
Wich was airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where he is in stable condition.
A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately release. Kalee Wich was taken to Bossier Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing. It’s unclear whether she had an attorney who would comment on her behalf.
Deputy Wich was off duty at the time of the shooting. He’s been with law enforcement for more than 25 years, the release said.
