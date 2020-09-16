74°
Bossier City man pleads guilty in child's death
BENTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty in the death of his girlfriend’s 15-month-old child.
Tristan Deon Williams, 31, of Bossier City, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the March 2017 death of Serenity Slone. He was scheduled to go to trial on Monday but instead pleaded guilty in state district court to a reduced charge of manslaughter, authorities said.
Williams was arrested after the toddler died at a Shreveport hospital days after she was taken there for treatment of blunt force trauma to her head. The child was in Williams’ care at the time she suffered the injury.
Williams faces 10 to 40 years in prison and will be sentenced on Dec. 4, KTBS-TV reported.
