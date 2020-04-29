Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds announce birth of their first child

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds Photo: Sky News

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a "healthy baby boy."

According to Sky News, a spokeswoman for the couple say both mother and son are doing well and that Johnson and Symonds are both "thrilled."

Johnson, who had been diagnosed with a severe case of coronavirus, had just returned to work on Monday of this week.

His fiancee, Symonds, also suffered symptoms of the disease during her pregnancy.

The couple made the announcement that Symonds was pregnant at the end of February and Johnson suggested that he intends to take paternity leave, although it is not known if this remains the case given the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PM's father Stanley Johnson said he was "absolutely delighted" by the birth of his grandson, while messages of support from across politics poured in following the news.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock posted on Twitter: "So thrilled for Boris and Carrie. Wonderful to have a moment of unalloyed joy!"

Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted: "Great to hear Downing Street is getting a new resident. Congratulations to @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds on the birth of their son."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "Wonderful news. Many congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds."

And Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote: "Some good news - sending congratulations to Carrie and the PM. And wishing health and happiness to the wee one."

So thrilled for Boris and Carrie. Wonderful to have a moment of unalloyed joy! — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) April 29, 2020

Great to hear Downing Street is getting a new resident.



Congratulations to @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds on the birth of their son. — Rishi Sunak #StayHomeSaveLives (@RishiSunak) April 29, 2020