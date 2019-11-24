Border agents seize over 150 pounds of bologna in Texas

Photo: Twitter

TEXAS – U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents are known for stopping people from crossing the border illegally and for confiscating drugs that some attempt to carry with them across the border. But it's not every day that officials stop a man for 'a bunch of baloney.'

That's sort of what happened when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists seized over 154 pounds of Mexican bologna on Thursday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, just after 9 a.m., officials noticed several red rolls in the back seat of a man’s Chevrolet truck as he attempted to enter the states from the port of Mexico.

When asked what the rolls were, the man replied they were “frozen rolls of turkey ham” from Mexico.

The bologna was seized because as it is considered 'a prohibited product' and has the potential for introducing foreign animal diseases to the U.S. pork industry.

So, the massive amounts of bologna were destroyed and the driver was eventually released.

CBP El Paso Port Director, Beverly Good, spoke about the incident in a news release, saying, “It is important that travelers understand they should declare all items they are transporting from abroad to avoid fines and penalties. A properly declared prohibited item can be abandoned at the port without consequence.”

The news release went on to explain that while anti-terrorism is the primary goal of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the federal agency also assumes “the responsibility of protecting America from all threats.”