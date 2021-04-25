64°
Border agents find 217 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in pickle shipment
PHARR, Tx. - Customs and Border Protection officers found 217 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a fresh cucumber pickle shipment on April 17, according to a CBP news release.
Authorities say the narcotics were found at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility when a tractor with a trailer attached tried to haul the shipment into Texas.
After imaging the shipment, officials found 114 packages of methamphetamines hidden in with the fresh produce. The narcotics were worth about $4,343,000 according to CBP officers.
The Department of Homeland Security is investigating the case.
