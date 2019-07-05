92°
'Booty' flavored ice cream by Big Freedia

2 hours 32 minutes ago Friday, July 05 2019 Jul 5, 2019 July 05, 2019 9:44 AM July 05, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

NEW ORLEANS - Bounce Queen "Big Freedia" has a limited flavor through iconic ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's.  The flavor announced on the artist's Instagram is melted together with an effort to help kids in the arts program.

Big Freedia is performing during the Essence Festival weekend and has a nightclub performance at Republic Nightclub on South Peters where people can get a scoop of the special flavor.

Admission is $5 and all proceeds will benefit No Kid Hungry LA, Liberty's Kitchen and Upturn Arts.

