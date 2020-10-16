Boo At the Zoo! kicks off Saturday at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE - BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo is inviting the public to a night of safe and health-conscious celebration during its annual Boo At the Zoo! Halloween event.

Beginning Saturday, the Zoo is inviting guests to drop by in their best costumes and take family photos throughout its Fall and Halloween themed backdrops.

Visitors can also peruse the zoo's festive enrichments that have been made to certain animal habitats for the special occasion.

Additionally, pre-packaged bags of treats will be handed out to children ages 12 and under as they exit Boo At the Zoo!

The special event takes place on the following dates:

-Saturday, Oct. 17

-Sunday, Oct. 18

-Saturday, Oct. 24

-Sunday, Oct. 25

Gates open at 9:30 a.m. and visitors are accepted for entry until 4 p.m.

Admission prices for adults and teens is $8.75, while children ages two through twelve can get in for $5.75. Senior Citizens are admitted at a reduced fee of $7.75, and small children aged one and under can enter the event free of charge.

Click here for additional details from the zoo's website.