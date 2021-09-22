Bonnet Carre Spillway repairs continue Wednesday following fiery crash

ST. CHARLES PARISH - Truckers attempting to cross the Bonnet Carre Spillway will encounter a roadblock due to a massive vehicle fire days earlier.

The Department of Transportation and Development said the left lane on I-10 east at the spillway remains closed as of Wednesday afternoon. Semi-trucks are being advised to use I-12 and I-55 as an alternate route.

The left lane remains closed on the I-10 East at MM 218 (Bonnet Carre Bridge, St. Charles Parish). Trucks traveling I-10 East to New Orleans should use I-12. All through traffic is advised not to use US 61 because of the need for Hurricane Ida response. https://t.co/dkoqkGqr9e — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) September 22, 2021

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.