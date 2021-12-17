Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge to close for repairs Sunday after helicopter crash

Photo: Louisiana State Police

NEW ORLEANS - I-10 will be closed in both directions Sunday at the Bonnet Carre Spillway to repair power line damage caused by a deadly helicopter crash on the bridge earlier this week.

The closure is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 so Entergy crews can repair the damaged transmission lines, according to DOTD.

- Eastbound traffic should detour to U.S. 61 South near Gramercy to I-130 North to reenter I-10 East.

- Westbound traffic should detour to I-130 South to U.S. 61 North to U.S. 51 North to reenter I-10 West.

