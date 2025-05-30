Latest Weather Blog
Bonfire organizers to meet with forecasters Wednesday
GRAMERCY - St. James Parish Officials will meet with the National Weather Service Wednesday to determine the status of Thursday's planned lighting of the bonfires atop the Mississippi River levee.
The annual event is held on Christmas Eve. Families build bonfires on the levee and light them on the night before Christmas.
"It is promising 30% chance of rain, so right now we are intended to burn our Christmas Eve tradition," St. James Parish Councilman Jason Amato told WWL TV. WWL TV and WBRZ have a news partnership where the news departments share information.
"We're pretty excited," said Ragie Yehi. "Christmas Eve is special for everybody. We might get a little bit of rain, but hey, we'll find some umbrellas and pass them along. It's all about coming out and having a good time, socializing and lighting these fires so Santa can find his way out there."
The forecast calls for thunderstorms until Christmas Day.
