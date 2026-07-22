Bond set for kidnapping suspect, person of interest in disappearances of two women

ST. FRANCISVILLE — A $500,000 bond was set Wednesday for a West Feliciana Parish man whom deputies arrested in a kidnapping and who may be connected to the disappearances of two capital-area women, sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

Thomas Morris was arrested Monday for allegedly kidnapping a woman from another state and holding her against her will.

Sheriff Brian Spillman later told WBRZ that Morris is being investigated as a person of interest in the disappearances of Madison Allen, from Zachary, and Stephanie Hevia, whose family members say was last seen with Morris in St. Francisville.

"Real Life Real Crime" podcaster and former Louisiana State Police employee Woody Overton has been looking into Morris for years and says the evidence against him is significant.

Through his own investigation, mostly fueled by tips from his listeners, Overton believes even more victims could be tied to Morris.