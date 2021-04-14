Bond reduced for woman accused in death of Iberia Parish teen

Janet Irvin

NEW IBERIA- A woman who was arrested for her alleged role in the death of a 15-year-old boy from Iberia Parish now has a reduced bond.

According to KATC, on Tuesday, Iberia Parish judge Anthony Seleme reduced the bond set for Janet Irvin, a 37-year-old woman who was arrested and jailed in connection with the death of Quawan "Bobby" Charles.

Her bond was lowered from a total of $400,000 to $90,000.

Irvin was booked into Iberia Parish Prison on February 9 on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and failure to report a missing child, with a bond set at $300,000 for the failure to report charge and $100,000 for the contributing charge.

On Tuesday, Judge Seleme reduced her bond for contributing to $15,000 and the failure to report bond was lowered to $75,000.

If released, Irvin will be required to wear an ankle monitor and have no contact with the victim's family.

According to Charles' family, the teen allegedly left home with Irvin on October 30, 2020.

Days later, on November 3, the young man's body was discovered in an Iberia Parish sugar cane field and an autopsy found that Charles had drugs in his system and had drowned.

As local authorities launched an investigation into the teen's death, Charles' family felt that more could be done by officials to get to the root of how the young man died.

After the family spoke out regarding this and hired a lawyer, additional information related to the teen's death was revealed and Irvin was arrested.

>Click here for WBRZ's original article on the case<

At present, Irvin remains in custody at the Iberia Parish Jail.