Latest Weather Blog
Bond hearing Wayde Sims' accused killer pushed to June
BATON ROUGE - The man accused of killing former LSU basketball player Wayde Sims last year will have to wait until June to push for a lower bond.
Simpson was originally due to make his case in court Thursday, but his bond hearing was pushed back to June 10.
Earlier this month, Dyteon Simpson sent a handwritten note to Judge Don Johnson asking his current bond of $350,000 to be lowered.
Simpson allegedly shot Sims after he intervened in a fight between the now-accused killer and one of Sims' friends. Video recorded by bystanders appeared to show Simpson firing a single shot at Sims.
In the note, Simpson called himself a "productive" and "independent" person who's "totally remorseful." The note also claims Simpson's family is struggling without him, specifically citing his mother, her four other children, and his own 5-month-old.
To read the full note, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
NAACP calls string of Louisiana church fires 'domestic terrorism'
-
Central eyes stricter drainage policies
-
Tenants without power after apartment complex fire; management making things difficult
-
Gonzales soccer fields damaged twice, club offering reward for arrest
-
Parts of Assumption Parish dealing with backwater flooding