69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bond 25 launches in Jamaica, Rami Malek to play villain

1 hour 29 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 April 25, 2019 11:21 AM April 25, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The 25th James Bond movie and Daniel Craig's last one as 007 is heading home to Jamaica.

Craig, Bond producers and director Cary Fukunaga on Thursday launched the film from the Caribbean island nation where Ian Fleming wrote all of his Bond novels. The still-untitled film will be partly set in Jamaica, also a setting in "Dr. No" and "Live and Let Die."

Rami Malek is joining the cast as the villain. The recent Oscar-winner said in a videotaped message that he'll make sure Bond "will not have an easy ride of it" in Bond 25. Fukunaga took over directing from Danny Boyle, who departed last year over creative differences. Bond 25 is due out in April 2020.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days