Bon Carre Community Vaccine Site to close Sunday in observance of Mother's Day
BATON ROUGE - Representatives with the Baton Rouge Mayor's Office say the Community Vaccine Site at Bon Carre will be closed Sunday, May 9 for Mother’s Day.
Beginning Tuesday, May 11, the following sites will operate Tuesday through Saturday.
Community Vaccine Site at Bon Carre
7306 Harry Drive
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
LSU Tiger Stadium South End Zone
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Mall of Louisiana
Main Entrance 1st Floor (old Williams Sonoma store)
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Click here for more information on vaccination locations in Louisiana.
